PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.83.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $111.95 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average of $122.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,560,000 after buying an additional 433,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,632,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.