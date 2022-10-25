Premier (PINC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Premier to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY23 guidance at $2.63-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.63-$2.75 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Premier by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

