Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $33.02. 3,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.
Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.
