ProPetro (PUMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProPetro Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PUMP opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth about $123,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

