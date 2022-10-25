ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.