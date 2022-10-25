ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Trading Up 0.7%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 9,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 2,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.
