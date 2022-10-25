ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.27. 271,717,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 159,783,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

