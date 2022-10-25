PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

