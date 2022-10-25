Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) were down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 227,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 228,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Quantum Computing Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quantum Computing by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 27.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quantum Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers as well as provides multiple quantum processing units including DWave, Rigetti, and IonQ.

