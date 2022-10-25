R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

R1 RCM Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $16.34 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in R1 RCM by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,625,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 797,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 748,886 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its position in R1 RCM by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after acquiring an additional 628,374 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Further Reading

