R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCMGet Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

R1 RCM Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $16.34 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in R1 RCM by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,625,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 797,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 748,886 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its position in R1 RCM by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after acquiring an additional 628,374 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Further Reading

