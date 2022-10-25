Raymond James Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $109.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $172.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,331 shares of company stock worth $16,051,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,081,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $838,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.