Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 604,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ready Capital by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ready Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,311,000 after buying an additional 201,691 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter worth $21,215,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ready Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on RC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.19. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.29%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

