Regional Management (RM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Regional Management had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $288.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 866,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,856,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regional Management news, Director Philip V. Bancroft acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $251,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,783.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $227,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 866,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,856,824.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,052 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,208. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

