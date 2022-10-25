Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Renault stock opened at €32.03 ($32.68) on Monday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($102.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.61.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.