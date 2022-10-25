Reviewing Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zentek and Lynas Rare Earths’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Zentek alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $280,000.00 600.76 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -13.00 Lynas Rare Earths $839.27 million 5.39 $392.37 million N/A N/A

Lynas Rare Earths has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zentek and Lynas Rare Earths, as reported by MarketBeat.

Zentek currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.10%. Given Zentek’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zentek is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and Lynas Rare Earths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek -1,617.24% -405.71% -301.18% Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Zentek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Zentek has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lynas Rare Earths beats Zentek on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

(Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Rating)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants. In addition, it offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in November 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.