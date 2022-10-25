Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Shares Down 9.3%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04. 312,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 749,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prabhu Narayan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 32.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

