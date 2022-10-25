Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 18.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVMD. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.57. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.05. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 823.65%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

