Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Up 4.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.08. 305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Specifically, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 19,052 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.22 per share, for a total transaction of $518,595.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,643.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 3,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $76,153.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,639.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 19,052 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.22 per share, with a total value of $518,595.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,552 shares of company stock worth $1,002,973 and sold 74,131 shares worth $1,895,470. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $542.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $88.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

