RLX Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,948 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 172% compared to the typical volume of 1,082 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in RLX Technology by 663.0% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 6,630,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. RLX Technology has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

