Robert Madison Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,643,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,893,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Madison Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,860,000.00.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,146 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,137,000 after purchasing an additional 724,779 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

