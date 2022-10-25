Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 117.6% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBLX opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Roblox to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $308,784.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

