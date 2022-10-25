Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 376.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.58. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $7,224,423.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,665,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,221,283 shares of company stock worth $156,287,112. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

