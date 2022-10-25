Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (MVP)
