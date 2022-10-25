Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $42.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

FITB stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

