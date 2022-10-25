Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $42.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

FITB stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

