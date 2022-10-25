Royal Bank of Canada Cuts PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $31.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

