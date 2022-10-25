Royal Bank of Canada Trims Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Target Price to $34.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,214 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 231,905 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 44,235 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

