Royal Bank of Canada Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $200.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $193.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

