Royal Bank of Canada Trims Western Union (NYSE:WU) Target Price to $17.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 142.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth $26,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Western Union by 2,258.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,544 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

