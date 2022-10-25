Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.