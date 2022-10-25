Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 81.5% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 284,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $2,605,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 32,593 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $1,337,942.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,077,140 shares in the company, valued at $331,566,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $4,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 820,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,841,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 32,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $1,337,942.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,077,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,566,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,778,445 shares of company stock worth $74,672,614. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 19.22 and a quick ratio of 19.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.70%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

