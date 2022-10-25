Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) Trading 0.8% Higher

Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.76. 670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31.

