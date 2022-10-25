Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 222,399 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.34%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

