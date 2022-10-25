Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 31,053 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,053 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price objective on the stock.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 13.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.