Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 662,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 114.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 20.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNTV opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $143,672.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,031.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $143,672.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,031.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

