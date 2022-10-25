Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.38, a P/E/G ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $289.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

