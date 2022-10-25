Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.52.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $253.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.68 and its 200-day moving average is $228.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

