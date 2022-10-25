Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.95. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $143.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

