Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 102,560 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

