Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 25 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 45.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,632.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,394.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

