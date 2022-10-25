Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 40,748 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 200.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in RPM International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in RPM International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 26.3% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,178 shares of company stock worth $6,568,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

