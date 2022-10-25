Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,906 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of WABC opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $63.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

