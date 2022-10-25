Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

