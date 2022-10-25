Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth $414,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,273,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 477,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

NYSE:TPC opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.62). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $861.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

