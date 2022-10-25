Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 666,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,735,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,603,000 after buying an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,918,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,935,000 after buying an additional 2,300,029 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,611 shares of company stock worth $2,298,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jabil Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

