Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 684.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,892 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $609,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 44.8% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -854.79 and a beta of 1.09. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,421.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $31,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $87,820. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.