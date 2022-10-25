Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

