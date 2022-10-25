Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.45 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,220,000 after purchasing an additional 328,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,953,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.40, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.35.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

