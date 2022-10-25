Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,939,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. CIBC downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.