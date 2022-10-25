Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.61 Million Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

NYSE SITE opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

