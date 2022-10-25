Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. State Street Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after purchasing an additional 160,819 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,942.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 124,545 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

